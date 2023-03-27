AJ McLean & Wife Rochelle DeAnna Announce Separation

Getty

Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean and his wife Rochelle DeAnna are putting the brakes on their marriage.

While they haven’t filed for divorce, they are separating.

In a statement to TMZ, the couple said, “Marriage is hard, but worth it. We have mutually decided to separate temporarily to work on ourselves, and on our marriage with the hope of building a stronger future."

They pointed out, “The plan is to come back together and continue to nurture our love for one another, and our family. We ask for respect and privacy at this time. Separation is hard enough without the commentary, please be kind and remember there are children involved.”

They have two daughters, Ava and Lyric.