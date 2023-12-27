Aaron Carter’s Sister Bobbie Jean Was Found Unresponsive in Bathroom the Day She Died (Report)

Getty Images

Bobbie Jean Carter, older sister of Nick Carter and late singer Aaron Carter, died Saturday at 41.

Now, TMZ has details surrounding her death.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office tells the site that Bobbie Jean — like Aaron — was found unresponsive in a bathroom at her Tampa home.

She was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

Deputies stated there was no sign of drugs or paraphernalia at the scene, nor signs of foul play.

The authorities added that she was on probation for cocaine possession, but her roommate claimed she had not been using drugs since her release from prison.

Bobbie Jean’s death is under investigation, and toxicology results are pending.

Aaron, 34, was found dead in the bathtub of his Lancaster home in November 2022. Earlier this year, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner told TMZ that Aaron drowned in his bathtub after taking generic Xanax called alprazolam and huffing compressed air.

Carter matriarch Jane confirmed Bobbie Jean’s death to TMZ over the weekend, saying, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

She went on, "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Preceding Bobbie Jean and Aaron in death was sister Leslie, a singer, who ODed in 2012 at 25, and the brood's dad, Robert, who died at 65 in 2017.