Bobbie Jean Carter, Nick & Aaron's Sister, Dies at 41

Yet another Carter sibling is gone too soon.

TMZ reports 41-year-old Bobbie Jean Carter has died just over a year after her brother, pop star Aaron Carter, overdosed and drowned in a tub at 34.

Carter matriarch Jane told the outlet, "I am in shock from learning of the sudden death of my daughter, Bobbie Jean; and I will need time to process the terrible reality of this happening for the third time. When I am able to think clearly, I’ll release a fuller statement; but until then I would request to be left to grieve in private."

She went on to say, "[H]owever deeply a parent feels the loss of a child, the suffering of a young child at the loss of a parent must be much greater. So, I would ask the sympathetic to say a prayer for my precious 8-year-old granddaughter Bella, who previously lost her father and is now also left without her mother."

Bobbie Jean's cause of death is unknown. She had battled substance abuse, and was arrested just this year on charges of theft and possession of a controlled substance.