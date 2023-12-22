Skip to Main Content
Celebrity News December 22, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker Share First Pics of Baby Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are ready to share their son Rocky with the world!

The celeb couple just posted the first pics of their little one on Instagram.

The caption simply says, “ROCKY 🖤.”

The first photo shows the family together, while the second is of Rocky’s tiny feet.

There is also an image of Kourtney nursing her baby, and another of Travis giving him a kiss.

The last pic is Rocky lying on his dad’s bare chest.

The couple welcomed their first child together — full name Rocky Thirteen Barker — on November 1.

