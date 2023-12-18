Whitney Cummings Welcomes First Child at 41

Comedian Whitney Cummings, 41, is now a mom!

On Sunday, Cummings announced that she welcomed her first child, a baby boy.

Along with posting a glimpse of herself seemingly breastfeeding her son, she wrote, “3-D printed a human. Enjoy me never having brushed hair again.”

In June, Whitney broke the news that she was pregnant. Along with posting a sonogram and baby bump pics, she wrote on Instagram, “In these pix I am with child. And there’s a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All tour dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times.”

Earlier this year, Whitney had expressed her desire to have kids soon.

During an appearance on “Today,” Cummings told Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, “Okay, so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. But I did freeze my eggs."

She noted, “They have a beautiful beachfront in Redondo, California. They're on better real estate than me. I do want to get them out before the sea level rises and they flood, but I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

“So, any takers? Any husbands in New York?" she asked. "There's no husbands in L.A. Everyone’s on fentanyl and mushrooms. I can't."