Whitney Cummings, 40, has a baby on the way!

Cummings announced the news on Instagram, showing off her baby bump in a two-piece in the pool.

In the playful pics, she’s tossing a ball for her dog until the last photo… which is a sonogram.

She wrote in the caption, "In these pix I am with child. And there's a baby in me too. Human pup coming December. All your dates in 2023 still happening I just may fall over a couple times."

The pregnancy news isn’t a huge surprise, after she dished about getting pregnant back in January.

At the time, she told “Today” hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Willie Geist, "Okay, so look, here's the thing. I have all the time in the world to have biological children, so there's no rush. But I did freeze my eggs… I was going to try this year to get pregnant."

She went on to joke, "So, any takers? Any husbands in New York? There's no husbands in L.A. Everyone’s on fentanyl and mushrooms. I can't."

After freezing her eggs, Whitney opened up about it on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”

Cummings, who was 33 at the time, explained, “I don’t want to have kids right now,” joking, “which also means no one wants to have kids with me right now, either… so I’m just postponing, just so I have time.”

The comedian said when it comes to having kids there is so much “pressure” for women, but that ever since she froze her eggs, she was “chilling.”