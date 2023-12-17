Demi Lovato & Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Engaged

Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes are engaged!

People magazine exclusively reports the two are set to wed following a "personal and intimate" proposal that happened Saturday.

The outlet reports he asked Lovato to marry him using a bespoke, pear-shaped, diamond solitaire ring from Material Good.

Songwriter Jutes, 31, and Lovato, 31, met in August of last year when they co-wrote the song "Substance."

The two have not been shy about showing off their love for one another — Demi was celebrated by Jutes in August for her birthday.