December 17, 2023
Demi Lovato & Jordan 'Jutes' Lutes Engaged
Demi Lovato and Jordan "Jutes" Lutes are engaged!
People magazine exclusively reports the two are set to wed following a "personal and intimate" proposal that happened Saturday.
The outlet reports he asked Lovato to marry him using a bespoke, pear-shaped, diamond solitaire ring from Material Good.
Songwriter Jutes, 31, and Lovato, 31, met in August of last year when they co-wrote the song "Substance."
The two have not been shy about showing off their love for one another — Demi was celebrated by Jutes in August for her birthday.
"Happy birthday to my best friend," he posted on Instagram. "You're obvs the most beautiful and talented person to ever do it, but more importantly you're weird af and u make me cry laughing."