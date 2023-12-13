Yvette Nicole Brown Engaged to Actor Anthony Davis

Getty Images

“Community” actress Yvette Nicole Brown is ready for forever with actor boyfriend Anthony Davis.

On Tuesday, Brown announced their engagement while guest co-hosting “The View.”

She said, “I have some news. I heard ‘The View’ is the place to announce things like this. I’m engaged!”

Brown made sure to flash her engagement ring for all to see!

Anthony was in the audience for the big announcement.

Yvette opened up about Anthony’s proposal, saying, “An auditorium was named after me at my old high school, it was so many things, we were celebrating that, and then we were at a party, and he gave me a [lottery scratch card], and on the scratcher it said, ‘Will you marry me?’ I thought I was going to win some money, and I won a man.”

The pair first met at a church acting class when they were in the 20s. At the time, he was married, so they were just “platonic friends.” In 2021, they reconnected following her mom’s death.

She quipped, “I feel like my mom and his mom kind of did it.”