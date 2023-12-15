Rosario Dawson Is Going to be a Grandma!

Getty Images

Rosario Dawson, 44, is going to be a grandma next year!

Her daughter Isabella, 21, is expecting her first child.

Dawson confirmed the news to Page Six, revealing, “It’s very exciting,” and adding that she plans to have the little one call her “Glamma.”

The “Ahsoka” star adopted Isabella in 2014 when she was 11 years old.

Dawson told People in 2018, “It is the best role of my life. It is the most incredible thing, especially when you get a kid at that age, you introduce yourself and they come and move into your house and it is like, ‘Wow, hi, how are you?’”

The actress continued, “I say kids don’t listen they emulate and so it has been a huge mirror.”

She went on, “It is a real commitment for life, and it is really powerful that she was old enough to choose me back.”

Rosario and Isabella haven’t hit the red carpet together in years, but her daughter does show up on Dawson’s Instagram page from time to time. She posted the sweet carousel above in 2021 of her stepdad Greg Dawson and Isabella.