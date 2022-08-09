Rosario Dawson Confirms New Romance After Cory Booker Split

Getty Images

Rosario Dawson called it quits with Senator Cory Booker a few months ago, but it looks like she has a new man!

Rosario seemingly confirmed her new relationship with Nigerian poet Nnamdi Okafor.

She posted an Instagram video of them riding in the back of a golf cart at the Chicago Comic and Entertainment Expo.

After they made funny faces to the camera, Nnamdi is heard telling Rosario, “Love you baby.”

Rosario responded, “Love you, too.”

Cory even liked the video.

In June, romance rumors started swirling about Rosario and Nnamdi after he posted a photo of her cozying up to him on his Instagram Story.

It is unclear when and where they met.

Three months earlier, news broke about Rosario and Cory’s split.

Rosario and Cory had been dating for almost three years.

The pair met at a political fundraiser in 2018 and confirmed their relationship in March 2019.

When TMZ photogs at a Washington, D.C., airport asked Dawson about dating Booker, she said, “So far, so wonderful. He's a wonderful human being. It's good to spend some time together when we can."

That same year, Booker opened up about their relationship to The Washington Post. He shared, “I mean, gosh, that night we talked for hours and hours. I had trouble asking for her phone number... I think I said something really stupid like, 'Uh, how would I get in touch with you?' And she mercifully said something like, 'Oh, you want my phone number?' And my insides were like, 'Hell, yeah!'"

“Extra” caught up with Rosario, who dished on his sweet romantic gestures to her when they were apart. Along with revealing her pet name for him, She said, "I call him Cab, but Cory sends me a song every day we're not together, and it's just stuff like that where I'm sort of like, 'He is so romantic and beautiful.'”

She continued, “I'm just amazed and excited and blown away by my relationship with this wonderful man and his relationship with me and my family. We're starting that whole thing of putting it out into the greater world. Sometimes it makes me sweat a little bit… right now, I'm just so grateful for my family and grateful for the love of my life.”