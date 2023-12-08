Tatum O'Neal Grieves Father Ryan O'Neal: 'I'll Miss Him Forever'

Instagram

Oscar winner Tatum O'Neal is mourning the death of her father Ryan O'Neal, telling People magazine she will "miss him forever."

In an exclusive statement, Tatum also said, "I feel great sorrow with my father's passing. He meant the world to me. I loved him very much and know he loved me, too."

Getty Images

Reflecting on their final meeting earlier in 2023, she said, "I feel very lucky that we ended on such good terms."

For many years, father and daughter were estranged. They aired their grievances on the eight-episode OWN series "Ryan & Tatum: The O'Neals" in 2011.

In 2020, Tatum's son with her ex, tennis great John McEnroe, posting a photo of himself, Ryan, Tatum, and his siblings Kevin and Emily. At that time, he expressed joy that everyone was still alive after "so many years of hardship."

That same year, Tatum suffered a near-fatal, drug-induced stroke that left her in a six-week coma. She told people in July, "I woke up from a coma, without any words. I was in a coma and nobody could figure out if I was going to die or if I was going to live. And I lived."