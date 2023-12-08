Skip to Main Content
December 08, 2023

Ryan O'Neal of 'Peyton Place,' 'Love Story,' 'Paper Moon' Dies at 82

Getty Images
O'Neal at a 1983 performance of his late partner Farrah Fawcett's Broadway play "Extremities"

Ryan O'Neal, who had been one of the biggest male stars of the '60s and '70s, died Friday after long battles with leukemia and prostate cancer.

He was 82.

His son, sportscaster Patrick O'Neal, confirmed the news on Instagram, writing, "So this is the toughest thing I’ve ever had to say but here we go. My dad passed away peacefully today, with his loving team by his side supporting him and loving him as he would us."

