Instagram

“Yellowstone” stars Hassie Harrison and Ryan Bingham have everyone talking!

The couple are sparking marriage rumors after Ryan posted an Instagram clip in which he is wearing a wedding band while promoting his bourbon brand.

Instagram

A source told TMZ that the couple tied the knot in Dallas in October, but the outlet was unable to confirm the information.

Earlier this year, Ryan went public with their relationship by posting a pic of the couple kissing alongside a fire.

He captioned the pic, “More than spark 🔥.”

Hassie commented on the post, writing, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰”

In 2020, the two first worked together on the third season of “Yellowstone.” On the show, Ryan plays Walker, a musician who becomes a ranch hand, while Harrison plays Laramie, who is also a ranch hand and barrel racer.

The romance news comes nearly two years after Ryan filed for divorce from Anna Axster, his wife of 12 years.