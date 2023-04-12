Love is in the air for “Yellowstone” co-stars Ryan Bingham and Hassie Harrison!

On Wednesday, Ryan went public with their relationship by posting a pic of them kissing with a fire burning behind them!

He captioned the pic, “More than spark 🔥.”

Hassie commented on the post, writing, “I love you, cowboy. 🥰.”

In 2020, the two first worked together on the third season of “Yellowstone.” On the show, Ryan plays Walker, a musician who becomes a ranch hand, while Harrison plays Laramie, who is also a ranch hand and barrel racer.

The news comes nearly two years after Ryan filed for divorce from Anna Axster, his wife of 12 years.

Harrison previously dated “One Tree Hill” alum Austin Nichols, but it is unclear when they split. He last posted about Hassie in March 2020 when he paid tribute to her birthday.

