Ryan Bingham & Anna Axster Split

“Yellowstone” actor Ryan Bingham, 40, and his director wife Anna Axster are calling it quits after 12 years of marriage.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, Bingham filed for divorce on June 29.

It is unknown if he filed for joint or sole custody of their three children.

Just six months ago, Ryan opened up about life with Anna and their kids. Along with feeling “whole,” he told Express.co.uk, “Having children will do that for you. When I met my wife, we were both vagabonds, just roaming around the country.

“Then we got a place in L.A., and it was the first time I ever had my name on a lease. I had an address! That was big to me,” Ryan continued. “When we got the keys and went inside, I just cried. I felt secure, finally.”

In another interview with The Great Discontent, Bingham stressed, “My wife is probably the biggest supporter.”

Aside from acting, Ryan is also an award-winning singer and songwriter. His song “The Weary Kind,” featured in “Crazy Heart,” took home an Oscar in 2010.

“It’s cool because my wife really inspires me,” he emphasized. “She does all my music videos, album art, and photography, which is really nice because I trust her a lot. There’s no one who looks out for my best interest more than she does. It’s great to be able to collaborate with her on that stuff and to work so closely with someone who really understands who I am.”