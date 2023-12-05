Getty Images

Jamie Foxx brought emotion — and a bit of levity — to the stage as he accepted an award in Los Angeles Monday night.

Foxx received the Vanguard Award at the Critics’ Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements for his performance in “The Burial.”

The actor suffered what his daughter called a “medical complication” last April, and the event marked his first major public appearance.

After taking the stage, he told the crowd, “I want to thank everybody. I've been through something. I've been through some things. It's crazy, I couldn't do that six months ago. I couldn't actually walk, too," he said, getting emotional.

Jamie continued, “It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. It's different. It's different.” He insisted, “I wouldn't wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it's tough when you almost... When it's almost over, when you see the tunnel.”

Adding a bit of humor, he continued, “I saw the tunnel. I didn't see the light! It was hot in that tunnel, so I didn't know where I was going. ‘Sh*t, am I going to the right place?’ I seen the devil goin, 'C’mon, now.’”

Making a joke about his Netflix movie “They Cloned Tyrone” and conspiracy theories swirling on social media, he added, “I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there. Boy, y'all ain't sh*t.”

He went on to thank his family and friends for their support and for protecting his privacy.

Foxx continued, "Black people, when we almost die or go through something like that, there's two phrases, one of two phrases we say. One is, 'Lord, have mercy, Jesus. Lord, have mercy, Jesus.'"