Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Reportedly Had Leg Amputated as His Health Worsens

Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears’ leg was amputated weeks ago, TMZ reports.

Sources tell the site he was battling a massive infection in the leg that could not be contained, even after five surgeries, so doctors decided to amputate.

TMZ says Jamie, 71, is not doing well amid the health battle and public scrutiny over how he handled Britney’s conservatorship over the years.

Sources add that Britney has expressed missing her father amid his medical crisis and talked about sending money his way at one point.