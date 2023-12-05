Celebrity News December 05, 2023
Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Reportedly Had Leg Amputated as His Health Worsens
Britney Spears’ father Jamie Spears’ leg was amputated weeks ago, TMZ reports.
Sources tell the site he was battling a massive infection in the leg that could not be contained, even after five surgeries, so doctors decided to amputate.
Britney Spears’ Dad Jamie Hospitalized with ‘Bad Infection’ (Report)View Story
TMZ says Jamie, 71, is not doing well amid the health battle and public scrutiny over how he handled Britney’s conservatorship over the years.
Sources add that Britney has expressed missing her father amid his medical crisis and talked about sending money his way at one point.
Britney is already back in contact with other family members. TMZ says her mom Lynne and brother Bryan were with Britney over the weekend to celebrate her 42nd birthday. Her sister Jamie Lynn was reportedly invited as well.