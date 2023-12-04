Vanessa Hudgens, 34, and Cole Tucker, 27, just said “I do” at a destination wedding in Mexico, sources tell People magazine.

Insiders revealed the nuptials took place on Saturday in Tulum.

People notes that Vanessa’s former “High School Musical” co-star Monique Coleman posted a video from Tulum over the weekend, fueling rumors that Hudgens and the pro baseball player had gotten married.

A photo of Vanessa wearing a gorgeous white dress on a beach also surfaced on X with the caption, “Vanessa Hudgens tied the knot.”

The couple sparked dating rumors in 2020, and Vanessa opened up to Drew Barrymore in 2021 about how they met on a meditation Zoom.

"I get on the Zoom, and I'm like, 'Who is that?'" she said, “I found him, and we started talking."

Hudgens continued, "If I want something or someone, I'm going after them. I fully just slid into his DMs and was like, 'Hey, it was nice to meet you.' So I think there is no shame in making the first move.”

They made their red-carpet debut in November 2021. Soon after, Vanessa told “Extra,” “The best part for me was… looking over and seeing him enjoy himself… in my space.”

In February, TMZ reported that the couple was engaged and that Cole had popped the question a few months earlier. Shortly after Hudgens confirmed the news on Instagram by showing off her ring.

She later told People she was “extremely surprised” by the proposal.

"We had definitely talked about it, but I did not expect it to happen the way that it happened and the moment that it happened. It definitely caught me off guard and I was bawling my eyes out,” the actress said.