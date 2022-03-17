Vanessa Hudgens’ Fashion Choices Make Her Feel ‘Sexier’ Than Ever

Getty Images

From hitting Paris Fashion Week to stunning on the red carpet at the SAG Awards, Vanessa Hudgens is the fashion “It” girl of the moment!

“Extra’s” Jenn Lahmers spoke with Vanessa, who opened up about her sense of style and feeling “sexier” than ever.

Crediting her “amazing team” for helping her nail it with fashion, Hudgens said, “I'm so grateful for, always stirring me in the right direction. But like I've always loved fashion. I think that it's a wonderful outlet to express yourself and I've just been so fortunate to make such great connections with different designers.”

Hudgens said of the Versace dress she wore to the SAG Awards, “I have never felt sexier and more confident in my life.”

She pointed out, “It's really amazing because, like, the outfit that you put on and present yourself to the world can truly change the way how you feel… You might as well put on something that makes you feel powerful and strong and ready to conquer it all.”

While she enjoys turning heads on the red carpet, Hudgens loves wearing sweatpants for her everyday wear. She explained, “I'm a creature of comfort. I think especially after the pandemic like I just can't stay away from my sweatpants.”

Hudgens’ fashion game is strong in her new ad for her passion project that she co-founded… Cali Water, which is “cactus water.”

Hudgens discussed all the benefits of Cali Water, saying, “It's great for your hair, skin, and nails. There's antiviral properties. It's great for reducing blood sugar.”

Vanessa is also donating to No Kid Hungry, noting that 10 cents from every can of Cali Water will go to the organization. She said, “There's nothing worse than hungry kids… Children are our future, so we have to take care of them.”

As for what else Vanessa is working on, she shared, ‘During the pandemic, my best friend moved in with me. We just kinda put our heads together and started creating. There’s a lot in the works.”