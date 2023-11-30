Why Timothée Chalamet Calls ‘Wonka’ the Role of a Lifetime (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Grab your golden ticket — the chocolate factory is back in business with Timothée Chalamet at the helm!

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour sat down with Timothée and Hugh Grant in London to talk “Wonka,” which Timothée calls the role of a lifetime.

Chalamet shared, “This is a tone and a character I never thought I would get to be.”

The movie is a prequel to the original 1971 classic “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.”

Timothée noted, “This film is really a companion piece to the Gene Wilder ’71 film… Some of the musical numbers from that film are in this one.”

Chalamet is playing a younger version of Willy. He said, “An ambitious Willy, sort of a naïve Willy. He’s full of hopes and dreams. He doesn’t have that quality that we see in the other Willy Wonka films.”

When Hugh was asked if he ever imagined playing an Oompa Loompa, he joked, “I didn’t think I would sink this low, this far.”

The role required Hugh to dance and sing! He admitted, “That’s always torture. I just thought it’d be funny, watching a 63-year-old Englishman putting his head between his legs.”