Taylor Swift Jets Off to London for Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ Premiere (Report)

Taylor Swift touched down in Kansas City days ago to see Travis Kelce, but DailyMail.com reports she’s already jetted off to London.

Rumor has it the singer headed across the pond to attend Thursday night's London premiere of Beyoncé’s concert film “Renaissance.”

Bey showed up for Tay’s “Eras Tour” movie debut in L.A. in October, and now Swift is said to be returning the favor. Swift was performing in Brazil when “Renaissance” premiered in L.A. a few days ago.

DailyMail.com reports Taylor was spotted at the airport Wednesday night wearing a white hoodie as she hid behind umbrellas and boarded a private plane. See the pics.

The paper adds that Swift arrived in Kansas City on Monday and spent two nights at Travis’ $6-million mansion. They were also spotted heading to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ house in Cass County, Missouri.