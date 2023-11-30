‘OITNB’ Star Uzo Aduba Welcomes First Child at 42

Getty Images

“Orange Is the New Black” star Uzo Aduba, 42, is now a mom!

On Thursday, Uzo announced the birth of her baby girl.

Along with posting a series of photos, she wrote, “My daughter. I’ve never been in love so quickly, so deeply in my entire life. I really don’t know what to say, guys. My heart is full. Thank you, God. I have joy like a fountain. I have witnessed a miraculous thing, and I feel blessed to know you are ours. We love you so much, Adaiba Lee Nonyem - Daughter of the people, treasurer of the mother’s names who came before you.”

Along with feeling grateful, Aduba added, “Motherhood. I’ve joined the club. I hear the dues are high, but the membership is completely worth it:).”

The two photos included in the post showed glimpses of Adaiba.

Aduba broke the news about her pregnancy in June when she debuted her baby bump at the 2023 Tony Awards.

She also gushed about the pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Aduba and Sweeting secretly married in 2020.

She confirmed the news with a wedding selfie, quoting “When Harry Met Sally,” "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."