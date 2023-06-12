Getty Images

Actress Uzo Aduba, 42, and filmmaker Robert Sweeting are having a baby!

The “Orange Is the New Black” actress debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Tony Awards red carpet, wearing an orange Christian Siriano suit that showed off her growing belly.

She also gushed about the pregnancy on Instagram, writing, “What a blessing. My husband Robert and I are so happy to enter this next chapter together as parents. I am beyond excited. I get to be someone’s Mommy! I know as the three of us continue to grow, our only, ONLY goal will be to love you, little one. My goodness. Look what God has done.”

Uzo got well wishes from her former “OITNB” co-stars.

Danielle Brooks wrote, “Congratulations Uzo!” and Laverne Cox shared, “Congratulations darling.” Matt McGorry added, “Congrats my friend!!!! 🥰💕🥰💕”

Siriano posted a photo of Aduba on his Instagram and posted, “Congratulations UZO so happy for you! You are going to be the most fabulous mom and I love dressing you all these years later!”

In September 2021, People reported Aduba and Sweeting had secretly married in 2020.

She confirmed the news with a wedding selfie, quoting “When Harry Met Sally,” "When you realize you want to spend the rest of your life with somebody, you want the rest of your life to start as soon as possible."