Getty Images

On Wednesday night, Extra” spoke with Jessica Simpson as she was honored with the Icon Award at the 2023 FN Achievement Awards!

She reflected on the meaning of the honor and noted that her goal has always been to make people look good and feel good. She said, “When I hear ‘icon,’ I feel like people are born to be that and I think anybody can be that. It's really about just being driven and being creative within that drive and doing it your way, because you're the only person that's you… I think icons are always themselves, but they're always evolving and they're always accepting and listening and honoring other things and calling upon, you know, the universe to help guide them… I feel like icons, there's… a lot of them, and I don't think they all have to be recognized — but it feels nice to be recognized tonight.”

Jessica didn’t set out to create a billion-dollar company, commenting, “I do love it that I can dress everybody, like a friend… in my hotel room, I'm dressing my friends, in my house, I'm dressing my friends and so I feel like with the world, I'm dressing my friends so it's simple for me… I want to make people feel good, look good, and be comfortable, owning themselves.”

What do her kids at home think of her honor? She answered, “They're like, ‘What's that? Do you get a glass slipper?’ I was like, ‘Maybe I'll get a glass slipper.’”

Jessica’s daughter Maxwell is already wearing a bigger shoe size than she is!

She revealed, “My oldest daughter is 11 and she's a size 10… so she surpassed me a long time ago… I have all these shoes saved for her but, yeah, she'll probably use them as a purse, knowing her. She'll make them into some amazing piece or she'll do some artwork with them, but I do have Birdie and she might have more of a petite situation going on. If not, I'm shoving her foot in them by the time she's like six, just in case, ‘cause I did not with Maxwell.”

Jessica’s mom accompanied her to the awards. She raved, “My mom is my icon… I look to my mom for everything, you know, with, like, the person that holds all the answers.”

Simpson also opened up about maintaining her healthy lifestyle, crediting motherhood with fueling her to work hard. She shared, “Now I feel like I'm like kind of in a consistent… like, healthy life. I have not really been doing much other than running around, chasing the kids, making music. I'm, like, flying from Nashville to L.A.…

I'm kind of like in a place where I'm just creatively excited, and I feel like that alone just makes you feel confident.”

She added, “Being a mom is probably the most rewarding thing that anybody could be blessed with, and that fuels you to want to work hard and to want to be the best version of yourself so they can look at you like an icon — like I look at my mom.”

As for her new music, Simpson teased, “Music is definitely coming. That's something that lights me up. I've been in Nashville writing. I just finished writing, now I'm going to be recording and then the world gets it.”

Jessica also talked about her family’s Christmas plans. She pointed out,