Jessica Simpson Talks New Music on ‘Extra: The Podcast’

Getty Images

On the very first episode of “Extra: The Podcast,” Jessica Simpson opens up about finally making new music.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour caught up with Jessica at PetSafe Unleashed in L.A., where she dished about her return to the recording studio. Listen here!

Simpson revealed she’s going to “start touring in the next year” and teased she will “have some of my southern roots back while I am in the recording studio.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

As for how she feels about making music again, Simpson admitted, “It gives me chills thinking about it because I know that whenever I open this big old trap of mine, a lot is going to come out and it’s going to be really powerful. I finally feel connected enough to my purpose in music, and I know exactly what it is I want to do… I’ve kind of formed by whole record and I know the writers I want to write with, I have people on board. It’s very exciting.”

The mom of three said she feels like it is the perfect time for her family for her to return to music.

“I really wanted my kids to be raised as normal as possible in the first 10 years,” Jessica explained. “Like, I didn’t want to be on the road all the time, I didn’t want to be gone all the time, and I feel like I’ve given that to them.”