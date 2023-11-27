Bradley Cooper Reacts to Brooke Shields Calling Him Her Guardian Angel (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday night, “Maestro” stars Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan chatted with “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi at the 2023 Gotham Awards.

Recently, Brooke Shields called Cooper her “guardian angel” after he rushed to her side during a medical emergency.

Cooper reacted to Brooke’s revelation, commenting, “I was happy to be in the right place at the right time.”

Bradley also spoke about what a “tremendous honor” it was to bring Leonard Bernstein’s story to life, adding, “We knew how difficult it would be to do right by them, so we took the time and put the effort and we surrounded ourselves with wonderful artists that were all filled with love and dedication to the story.”

Cooper made sure to show some love for Leonard’s children, saying, “We were so lucky that we had the children be such a massive part of it, and they’re here tonight and we’re all here to honor Lenny and his music, so it’s a really special night for us.”