Bradley Cooper & Gigi Hadid’s Relationship Is ‘Getting Serious Very Quickly’ (Report)

Getty Images

Bradley Cooper, 48, and Gigi Hadid, 28, are going strong!

A source tells Page Six, “Their relationship is on steroids,” adding, “It’s getting serious very quickly. They are together every day.”

The insider adds that the actor finds the model “intellectually interesting,” and said of their possible future, “Bradley is getting older. At some point he might say, ‘I like getting up and seeing her face, and having a cup of coffee with her.'”

Gigi and Bradley, who were first linked in early October, enjoyed a night out in NYC over the weekend when Cooper met up with Hadid and her girlfriends, Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes and Cara Delevingne at Zero Bond club. They were spotted leaving the hotspot at 3 a.m.

A few weeks ago, a source told The Messenger, “Gigi and Bradley were in touch recently, and were bonding over their daughters, when Bradley asked her out… He pursued her and she was definitely interested and excited."

The insider added, “They have a lot in common, and both relate to being parents in the industry.”