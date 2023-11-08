Getty Images

Brooke Shields hit the red carpet at Glamour’s Women of the Year 2023 Awards in NYC, where she opened up to “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi about the event and her recent health scare.

Shields said of the awards, “It’s being surrounded and considered in a group of unbelievable women. It is such a honor to be amongst them when you look at all the stories that they have… All of our stories matter.”

The star recently shared that she suffered a grand mal seizure and woke up to Bradley Cooper, of all people, by her side in an ambulance. The actor-director just happened to be nearby when she fell ill as a result of too much water intake.

Mona commented, “Waking up to Bradley Cooper...” to which Brooke replied, “It made everything okay.”

Is he Brooke’s guardian angel? She said, “I guess so, absolutely. No, it almost became a joke. I was like, ‘I died, didn’t I? I think I died.’ He’s like, ‘No, you made it.’ I was like, ‘Nah, I don’t think so. You’re in the ambulance. I didn’t make it.’ Especially because my husband wasn’t in the ambulance. It is a good story. The truth of it is you can actually drink too much water… I’m lucky I didn’t break my face.”

Now Brooke is really living her best life after that potentially life-changing health scare.

Kosar Abdi asked, “How would you describe this chapter of your life?”

Shields said, “I always give a s**t. But I give a s**t differently. I give a s**t for different people and different reasons. I used to care so much how I was being perceived, and I just care so much more now about who I am. There’s so much less effort, and I’m trying to teach my girls that.”

At 58, Brooke said she is living her “f**k it” era. “I had to arrive here, and I just want younger people to arrive here earlier.”

She also dished on aging gracefully and why she has stayed away from Botox... at least for now! "Call me in a week," she quipped. "It's just at the moment, no. I'm just afraid of not looking like myself, but I'm all for anything that makes anybody feel better and feel like they still look like their self.”

She continued, "I'm just a bit afraid. Everybody's so familiar with my face that if my face changes, it may be scary for me... I'm not against any of it. I'm just gonna stay this way for a little while. That's where I am now."