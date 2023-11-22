Why Fans Think Jason Sudeikis Played ‘Cupid’ with Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce

Getty/Instagram

Jason Sudeikis is at the center of a new fan theory that he’s the one who played “Cupid” with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Travis recently told WSJ. magazine that when he attended Swift’s Eras tour show in Kansas City back in July, “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was, in her corner [who said]: ‘Yo! Did you know he was coming?’”

He added, “I had somebody playing Cupid.”

Kelce said that Taylor later told him “exactly what was going on and how I got lucky enough to get her to reach out.”

Fans noted that Jason was photographed hanging out with Taylor at Questlove’s Game Night just a week after the Kansas City show.

Fast forward to this week, and Jason had tongues wagging with his supportive Traylor comments in a Hollywood Reporter interview.

The “Ted Lasso” star hails from Kansas City and was back in his hometown for a charity event. He told the trade, “I was thankful to Taylor, just hanging out, coming to do two nights of shows here. All my friends, people with kids, people without kids, just had a blast. And she was like, ‘Oh, it was an amazing run.’ Little did I know, just a few months later, she’d be our adopted daughter.”

Jason added of Travis, “I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out here more, I don’t blame her for wanting to hang out with Travis. He’s a good egg.”

Fans started connecting the dots and posting theories on X. One wrote, “y’all say thank you jason sudeikis for playing cupid for taylor and travis," while another added, “y'all i fear jason sudeikis really is the thread that connects it all together.”

A jokester teased, “i just love how jason sudeikis ended ted lasso and chose to play cupid for taylor swift and travis kelce over the summer just because he was bored.”