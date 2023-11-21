Taylor Swift Loses a Heel Mid-Concert & Performs on Tiptoe

Getty Images

Taylor Swift suffered a wardrobe malfunction at her latest Eras tour stop in Rio de Janeiro, but she kept the show going like a pro!

It turns out Swift had to remove the entire sole of one sparkly, high-heeled Louboutin boot, forcing her to perform without one heel.

Fans posted videos and photos on X, showing how Taylor compensated by strutting around on tiptoe as if nothing was wrong.

One video shows Swift smiling at the audience as she seems to realize there is an issue with her shoe and reaches down. In the caption, they note this is the moment she removes the sole.

From there, other users captured video of her performing without the heel. In one pic, she sits on a chair with her feet propped up, making it clear she’s missing the signature red sole of her Louboutin.

One account showed a side-by-side of Taylor and Margot Robbie’s heel arch from “Barbie,” writing, “Taylor Swift IS the real life barbie.”

While Swift was performing in Rio, her beau Travis Kelce suffered a loss with the Kansas City Chiefs as they battled his brother Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on Monday night football.

The game, at Arrowhead Stadium, was supposed to mark the first time Taylor’s parents got to meet Travis’ mom and dad.