Getty Images

Taylor Swift debuted her solemn song “Bigger Than the Whole Sky” at her Sunday show in Brazil, following the death of fan Ana Clara Benevides.

Swift did not mention Ana by name, but seemed to acknowledge the tragedy with an emotional rendition of the track off her “Midnights” album.

In a fan video, Taylor sits at a piano as rain pours down singing lyrics like, “Goodbye, goodbye, goodbye / You were bigger than the whole sky.”

Page Six reports Benevides, 23, suffered a cardiac arrest just before Swift’s Friday show and passed away.

Following Benevides’ death amid a dangerous heat wave, Taylor postponed her Saturday show to Monday.

Taylor shared the sad news with fans on Friday, writing on Instagram Stories, "I can't believe I'm writing these words but it is with a shattered heart that I say we lost a fan earlier tonight before my show. I can't even tell you how devastated I am by this. There's very little information I have other than the fact that she was so incredibly beautiful and far too young."