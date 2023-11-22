YouTube

Travis Kelce is dishing on his Thanksgiving plans!

He just told listeners on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast that he will be spending the holiday solo, which means he won’t be celebrating with Taylor Swift.

Travis told Jason he will "be feasting on KFC because I won't have anybody here."

Jason invited him to join his family in Pennsylvania, where they will "have plenty of food."

Rumors had been swirling about whether the Kansas City Chiefs player would spend Thanksgiving with Swift. While Taylor will be on a break from her Eras Tour leg in South America, she is due for a show in São Paulo, Brazil, on Friday.

On the podcast, the brothers also discussed how they typically spend the holiday with teammates, and Travis said of the Chiefs, "We had our Friendsgiving on Saturday. It was awesome."

“Extra’s” Billy Bush also spoke with Travis and Jason’s mom Donna, who shared she's typically never home for Thanksgiving.