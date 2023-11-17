Kurt Russell Says Marriage with Goldie Hawn Has ‘Come Up’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Kurt Russell and son Wyatt are teaming up for their new sci-fi series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters,” in which they play the same character, decades apart.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the two about the father-son project, as well as their lives with their lady loves.

Wyatt has been married for “almost four years” to his wife Meredith Hagner. Kurt, who has been in a relationship with Goldie Hawn for 40 years, says they've talked about marriage.

"It's come up in conversation, where as it never used to," he revealed.

He noted, “We had both been married, so we’ve both done that… We lived our life. We’ve had our family. Our family continues to grow. It’s fantastic.”

Wyatt and Meredith are expecting their second child together.

For now, Wyatt and Kurt are focused on “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.” Kurt teased, “What you need to know is monsters are real, they’re here, and it’s not something you can hide anymore from the Monarch point of view. It’s something that we’re going to have to deal with.”

Wyatt hinted that there will be more action as the series continues.