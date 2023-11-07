Wyatt Russell & Meredith Hagner Expecting Baby #2 (Report)

Getty Images

“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” actor Wyatt Russell is going to be a dad again!

Russell, 37, and his wife Meredith Hagner, 36, are expecting their second child, People magazine reports.

Months ago, Meredith joked that “motherhood is so easy for me.” Along with posting an Instagram video of herself with messy hair, she wrote on Instagram, “Just a reminder that motherhood is so easy and the newborn stage is definitely a perfect time for hair extensions (flashback to the early days with my now 2 year old).”

The pair are also the parents of son Buddy, who was born in early 2021.

Wyatt and Meredith were able to keep Buddy’s birth a secret before revealing the news!

In March of 2021, Meredith posted pics from their Vogue spread, writing on Instagram, “VOGUE, BABY! And right after these photos we HAD A BABY, BABY!”

“April issue of @voguemagazine in our van, Carnella, which we lived in for a big chunk of my pregnancy,” Meredith added. “2 weeks after these photos were taken we welcomed the heavenly Buddy Prine Russell into the world! It’s been nothing short of magic.”

Wyatt’s famous half-sister Kate Hudson was the one who announced that they were expecting. Sharing a pic of herself kissing Meredith’s baby bump at a baby shower, Kate wrote on Instagram, "Celebrating our next family member today. First for my bro Wy and @merediththeweasel.”

“We are over the moon and can’t wait!!!!” Kate gushed.

Wyatt and Meredith have been married for four years. They tied the knot at a “western-themed” wedding in Aspen.

A source told E! News, “It was western-themed and everyone came in cowboy hats and boots. It was a big casual gathering of family and friends that lasted all weekend."

The couple met while working on the set of “Folk Hero & Funny Guy.” They also worked together on “Ingrid Goes West.”