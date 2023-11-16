Leonardo DiCaprio Reacts to Oscar Buzz for ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Leonardo DiCaprio is getting major Oscar buzz for his performance in “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Leo and his co-star Lily Gladstone about the project, which also marked the first time DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese have all worked together.

When Leo was a teenager, he played Robert’s stepson in “This Boy’s Life.”

Of the full-circle project, he said, “Bizarrely surreal yet incredibly comfortable. It just felt like I was fitting right back into that 15-year-old’s shoes, and what an incredible gift to work with both of them.”

As for all the Oscar buzz, DiCaprio isn’t letting it get the best of him, saying, “That’s up for everybody else to decide.”

The movie explores the shocking but rarely heard true story of a string of grisly murders of members of the Osage Nation in the 1920s. Leo commented, “We’re going through a great reckoning with our past, especially in America. Here we were, 100 years later, telling the truth about what happened during the Osage reign of terror.”

DiCaprio described the movie as an “insanely twisted love story, where two things co-exist simultaneously, love and betrayal.”

Lily is “still perpetually mind-blown” that she was able to act opposite Leo as his wife.