Getty Images

Over the weekend, Leonardo DiCaprio partied it up at his 49th birthday party in Beverly Hills.

Some of the big names to attend include bestie Tobey Maguire, Kim Kardashian, JAY-Z and Beyoncé, Zoe Saldana, Snoop Dogg, Taika Waititi, Lil Wayne, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum and Kate Beckinsale.

A source told People magazine, “At one point, everyone was singing classic hip hop.”

TMZ obtained video of Leo inside, including footage of him doing a karaoke rap with a microphone in hand!

Supermodel Vittoria Ceretti, who has been linked to Leo recently, was also at the party.

A source shared with People that Vittoria and Leo were “affectionate and kissing throughout the night.”

Just weeks ago, they were seen getting handsy at a Halloween party in Los Angeles in photos obtained by TMZ.

A source claimed that “the whole thing lasted a few minutes,” until they saw the cameras.

Leo and Vittoria sparked dating rumors in August.

The two were first photographed grabbing ice coffee and ice cream together in Santa Barbara, California, in photos obtained by Page Six.

Someone who didn’t get into Leo’s birthday bash was Victoria Lamas, who was photographed outside the house party. DailyMail.com reported that Lamas was denied entry to the party, which had a “strictly enforced” guest list.

A year ago, Leo and Victoria had everyone talking after they were seen having dinner together.

They were photographed leaving the Bird Streets Club separately, but they eventually got into the same car.

Despite the photos, a source close to Leo insisted that they were not dating.