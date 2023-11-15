Ariana Madix Relates to This Taylor Swift Quote About Hard Work (Exclusive)

ABC Television

Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov chatted with “Extra’s” Melvin Robert after their paso doble on Whitney Houston Night at “Dancing with the Stars”!

Ariana spoke about continuing to bring it week after week, and putting attention into technique. She said, “We're digging deep at this point… We're out here breaking backs. Hitting the asthma inhaler, you know, but we're coming for it.”

Ariana is not only busy dancing, she also has a bunch of business ventures featured during her package on “DWTS.” She quipped, “Yeah, um, one day, I'll take a nap or go on a vacation.”

She noted, “But there's actually something that Taylor Swift says that I really relate to, and she says, ‘I get tired, but I never get tired of it’ — and that's exactly how I feel.”

So, when is the sandwich shop opening?” Ariana answered, “Soon… I know that's, like, the most vague, annoying answer, but soon.”

When Mel praised Ariana for her hard work, Ariana commented, “Well, you know, there are certain things, like the pasa doble, I learned from Pasha this week that it does have, like, a very specific technique and body position, and if I were to come out here and just do it, and maybe do it well, but without that specific technique, the judges would be like, ‘Nah.’ They'd be taken out of it… I know that they're watching for that stuff.”