Ariana Madix on Fan Support at BravoCon & Her Resiliency (Exclusive)

Ariana Madix made her triumphant return to “Dancing with the Starsm,” channeling her inner pop queen with a cha-cha set to Britney Spears’ “I’m a Slave 4 U.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Madix after she and teammate Pasha Pashkov received the highest score of the night: 37 out of 40.

Ariana said, “That was really fun to be able to play dress-up to be my fave.”

Revealing she does feel the pressure, she told us, “I have anxiety, like, pretty bad. I get major anxiety about the votes every week. Sometimes, maybe I think if something bad happens, I won't be able to handle it. That's something that I've honestly looked up to Britney for a long time for that reason.”

The reality star, however, is feeling the support at “DWTS” and after her recent appearance at BravoCon.

“It's so incredible,” she said. “I feel like because I can't meet or hug every person and tell them individually... I feel like there's no way for me to actually express how much that means to me.”

Melvin asked her, “What do you know now with everything that's transpired in your life about resiliency that you didn't know before?”

She replied, “That I have it more than I thought I did.”

Ariana also has a superfan in special guest judge Paula Abdul!

Paula told “Extra,” “I, too, watch ‘Vanderpump Rules,’” she said, adding, “I'm really happy that she is thriving. That's not gonna stop.”

Abdul is also thriving — she’s getting ready for her big summer tour! “Forty-seven cities with my friends New Kids on the Block.”

She said, “It's really cool because both of us are celebrating our 35th anniversary of our first [big] albums, theirs being ‘Hangin’ Tough’ and mine being ‘Forever Your Girl.’ So, it's going to be filled with fun and nostalgia and everyone singing every lyric.”