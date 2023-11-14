Lacey Chabert on ‘Mean Girls’ Reunion & ‘Awesome Mom’ Lindsay Lohan (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” caught up with Lacey Chabert and Jonathan Bennett at the 22nd annual “Christmas at the Grove” tree lighting celebration.

They dished on their upcoming Hallmark holiday movies, and Lacey also spilled on her recent mini “Mean Girls” reunion with Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried for a Walmart commercial.

Lacey shared, “It was the best to spend the day with Lindsay and Amanda. We had so much fun, and to step into those characters’ shoes again, it was really awesome.”

While she didn’t get to meet Lindsay’s new baby Luai, Chabert said, “I saw lots of pictures and I'm so happy for her and she's an awesome mom, so it's just a wonderful reunion.”

While Jonathan, who also starred in “Mean Girls,” wasn’t part of the commercial, he and Lacey were excited for their own “mini reunion.”

As for a sequel to the 2004 comedy, Lacey insisted she has “no idea” if or when it will happen.

Chabert did recently reunite with her “Party of Five” on-screen brother Scott Wolf for a new Hallmark Channel movie called “A Merry Scottish Christmas,” debuting November 18.

She smiled, saying, “We play brother and sister, don’t worry,” adding, “Scott is the best person in the world, and I was so happy we were able to do this movie together.”

In the flick, they are estranged siblings who travel to Scotland at Christmas to reunite with their mother… and a big secret is revealed!

Lacey also has a “fun comedy” hitting Hallmark Channel on November 25. The movie, “Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,” stars Chabert opposite Wes Brown. It is a follow-up to their 2022 rom-com “Haul Out the Holly,” and follows their characters Emily and Jared, who are ready to celebrate the holidays together on Evergreen Lane, this time as a couple.

Jonathan has his own movie hitting the network on December 9, “Christmas on Cherry Lane.”