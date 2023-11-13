‘RHONY’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer & Robert Bovard Are Married (Report)

Getty Images

Tinsley Mortimer and Robert Bovard tied the knot over the weekend, Us Weekly reports.

The magazine adds that the couple said “I do” in Palm Beach, Florida, on Saturday.

Last month, Page Six reported Bovard had proposed with an emerald ring and that the couple planned to marry in November.

Tinsley also hinted at the wedding by posting a pic of herself with Robert and some kids with their faces covered by emojis. She wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Family vacation before the big day!”

Instagram

It was the first time that she had posted a pic with Robert.

Her marriage to Robert comes in the aftermath of her high-profile split with fiancé Scott Kluth two years ago.

In 2021, Scott told Us Weekly, “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

He added, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

While Tinsley hadn’t publicly commented on the split, a source told the outlet that it had been “devastating,” adding, “He completely blindsided her.”

Tinsley and Scott were introduced by “RHONY” star Carole Radziwill on Season 9 of the Bravo show.