‘RHONY’ Alum Tinsley Mortimer Engaged to Robert Bovard (Report)

Getty Images

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Tinsley Mortimer is getting serious with Robert Bovard!

Page Six reports the two are engaged and planning to get married next month.

A source revealed that Tinsley and Robert are set to wed in Palm Beach, Florida, on November 11.

According to the outlet, Bovard popped the question with an emerald ring.

Tinsley recently hinted at the wedding by posting a pic of her with Robert and some kids. Days ago, she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “Family vacation before the big day!”

Instagram

It was the first time that she posted a pic with Robert.

Another insider close to Tinsley declined to comment on the nature of her relationship with Robert, but said, “She’s happy and enjoying the quiet life.”

Over two years ago, news broke about Tinsley’s split with then-fiancé Scott Kluth.

Scott told Us Weekly, “After fourteen months of engagement, Tinsley and I have ended our relationship, and we have been living independently for the last few months. This was an incredibly difficult decision, but it is one that I believe is best for both of us. I will always care about Tinsley, and I sincerely wish her happiness and success in all that she does in the future.”

He added, “While I understand this news will be of interest to many, I ask for privacy and understanding during this time as I continue to work on recovering emotionally from the end of our relationship.”

While Tinsley hadn’t publicly commented on the split, a source told the outlet that it had been “devastating,” adding, “He completely blindsided her.”

Tinsley and Scott were introduced by “RHONY” star Carole Radziwill on Season 9 of the Bravo show.