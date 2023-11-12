Timothée Chalamet Drops His Pants as Troye Sivan on 'SNL'

NBC

For his return to hosting "SNL" this weekend, Timothée Chalamet pulled off a Troye Sivan impersonation — and nearly pulled off his pants!

In a sketch featuring Sarah Sherman as a woman haunted by a dancing figure in her dreams, her doctor (Bowen Yang) helps her understand the dancer — Chalamet with frosted hair, a white tank, and pajama bottoms — is actually gay singer Sivan, who is rapidly invading the mainstream.

After Chalamet indulges in some choreo, he spins around and flashes his red underwear.

Then, he plops into bed with his victim and announces, "I'm an Australian YouTube twink turned indie popstar, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan, being played by an American actor who can't do an Australian accent."

"What did he look like?" the doctor asks. "Shirt small as can be, pants big as they come?"

Once Sivan is positively IDed, Sherman's character has to come to terms with her obsession, and more dancing ensues... including by Yang and by the night's musical guest, boygenius, who appear at the end dressed as Sivan, right down to the skimpy red undies.

Chalamet could barely keep from laughing throughout.

Watch!