Award Shows November 10, 2023
Grammy Nominations 2024: The Complete List
The 2024 Grammy® nominations have just been announced!
See the list below:
Record Of The Year
"Worship" — Jon Batiste
"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus
"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] — Billie Eilish
"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét
"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift
"Kill Bill" — SZA
Album Of The Year
"World Music Radio" — Jon Batiste
"the record" — boygenius
"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey
"The Age of Pleasure" — Janelle Monáe
"GUTS" — Olivia Rodrigo
"Midnights" — Taylor Swift
"SOS" — SZA
Song Of The Year
"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
"Dance The Night" (From "Barbie The Album") — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
"vampire" — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)
"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
Jack Antonoff
Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II
Hit-Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Vocal Album
"chemistry" — Kelly Clarkson
"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus
"GUTS" — Olivia Rodrigo
"- (Subtract)" — Ed Sheeran
"Midnights" — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Dance Recording
"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray
"Miracle" — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding
"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue
"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta
"Rush" — Troye Sivan
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
"Playing Robots Into Heaven" — James Blake
"For That Beautiful Feeling" — The Chemical Brothers
"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)" — Fred again..
"Kx5" — Kx5
"Quest For Fire" — Skrillex
Best Rock Album
"But Here We Are" — Foo Fighters
"Starcatcher" — Greta Van Fleet
"72 Seasons" — Metallica
"This Is Why" — Paramore
"In Times New Roman..." — Queens of the Stone Age
Best Alternative Music Album
"The Car" — Arctic Monkeys
"the record" — boygenius
"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey
"Cracker Island" — Gorillaz
"I Inside the Old Year Dying" — PJ Harvey
Best R&B Album
"Girls Night Out" — Babyface
"What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" — Coco Jones
"Special Occasion" — Emily King
"JAGUAR II" — Victoria Monét
"CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" — Summer Walker
Best Melodic Rap Performance
"Sittin' On Top Of The World" — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage
"Attention" — Doja Cat
"Spin Bout U" — Drake & 21 Savage
"All My Life" — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole
"Low" — SZA
Best Rap Song
"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)
"Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)
"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)
"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Alternative Jazz Album
"Love In Exile" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
"Quality Over Opinion" — Louis Cole
"SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree" — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
"Live At The Piano" — Cory Henry
"The Omnichord Real Book" — Meshell Ndegeocello
Best Country Album
"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" — Kelsea Ballerini
"Brothers Osborne" — Brothers Osborne
"Zach Bryan" — Zach Bryan
"Rustin' In The Rain" — Tyler Childers
"Bell Bottom Country" — Lainey Wilson
Best Americana Album
"Brandy Clark" — Brandy Clark
"The Chicago Sessions" — Rodney Crowell
"You're the One" — Rhiannon Giddens
"Weathervanes" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
"The Returner" — Allison Russell
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
"Bordado a Mano" — Ana Bárbara
"La Sánchez" — Lila Downs
"Motherflower" — Flor de Toloache
"Amor Como en las Películas de Antes" — Lupita Infante
"GÉNESIS" — Peso Pluma
Best African Music Performance
"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide
"City Boys" — Burna Boy
"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys
"Rush" — Ayra Starr
"Water" — Tyla
Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)
"Barbie" — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Ludwig Göransson, composer
"The Fabelmans" — John Williams, composer
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — John Williams, composer
"Oppenheimer" — Ludwig Göransson, composer
Best Song Written For Visual Media
"Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"] Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
"Dance The Night" [From "Barbie The Album"] Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
"I'm Just Ken" [From "Barbie The Album"] Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
"Lift Me Up" [From "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From And Inspired By"] Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
"What Was I Made For?" [From "Barbie The Album"] Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
