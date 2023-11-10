Record Of The Year

"Worship" — Jon Batiste

"Not Strong Enough" — boygenius

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] — Billie Eilish

"On My Mama" — Victoria Monét

"vampire" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Anti-Hero" — Taylor Swift

"Kill Bill" — SZA



Album Of The Year

"World Music Radio" — Jon Batiste

"the record" — boygenius

"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey

"The Age of Pleasure" — Janelle Monáe

"GUTS" — Olivia Rodrigo

"Midnights" — Taylor Swift

"SOS" — SZA



Song Of The Year

"A&W" — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey & Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

"Anti-Hero" — Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

"Butterfly" — Jon Batiste & Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)

"Dance The Night" (From "Barbie The Album") — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)

"Flowers" — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein & Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)

"Kill Bill" — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang & Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)

"vampire" ­— Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Oliva Rodrigo)

"What Was I Made For?" [From The Motion Picture "Barbie"] — Billie Eilish O'Connell & Finneas O'Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)



Best New Artist

Gracie Abrams

Fred again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Coco Jones

Noah Kahan

Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty



Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

Jack Antonoff

Dernst "D'Mile" Emile II

Hit-Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro



Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter



Best Pop Vocal Album

"chemistry" — Kelly Clarkson

"Endless Summer Vacation" — Miley Cyrus

"GUTS" — Olivia Rodrigo

"- (Subtract)" — Ed Sheeran

"Midnights" — Taylor Swift



Best Pop Dance Recording

"Baby Don't Hurt Me" — David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray

"Miracle" — Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding

"Padam Padam" — Kylie Minogue

"One in a Million" — Bebe Rexha & David Guetta

"Rush" — Troye Sivan



Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

"Playing Robots Into Heaven" — James Blake

"For That Beautiful Feeling" — The Chemical Brothers

"Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)" — Fred again..

"Kx5" — Kx5

"Quest For Fire" — Skrillex



Best Rock Album

"But Here We Are" — Foo Fighters

"Starcatcher" — Greta Van Fleet

"72 Seasons" — Metallica

"This Is Why" — Paramore

"In Times New Roman..." — Queens of the Stone Age



Best Alternative Music Album

"The Car" — Arctic Monkeys

"the record" — boygenius

"Did you know that there's a tunnel under Ocean Blvd" — Lana Del Rey

"Cracker Island" — Gorillaz

"I Inside the Old Year Dying" — PJ Harvey



Best R&B Album

"Girls Night Out" — Babyface

"What I Didn't Tell You (Deluxe)" — Coco Jones

"Special Occasion" — Emily King

"JAGUAR II" — Victoria Monét

"CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP" — Summer Walker



Best Melodic Rap Performance

"Sittin' On Top Of The World" — Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage

"Attention" — Doja Cat

"Spin Bout U" — Drake & 21 Savage

"All My Life" — Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole

"Low" — SZA



Best Rap Song

"Attention" — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini & Ari Starace, songwriters (Doja Cat)

"Barbie World" [From "Barbie The Album"] — Isis Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)

"Just Wanna Rock" — Mohamad Camara, Symere Woods & Javier Mercado, songwriters (Lil Uzi Vert)

"Rich Flex" — Brytavious Chambers, Isaac "Zac" De Boni, Aubrey Graham, J. Gwin, Anderson Hernandez, Michael "Finatik" Mule & Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, songwriters (Drake & 21 Savage)

"SCIENTISTS & ENGINEERS" — Andre Benjamin, Paul Beauregard, James Blake, Michael Render, Tim Moore & Dion Wilson, songwriters (Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future & Eryn Allen Kane)



Best Alternative Jazz Album

"Love In Exile" — Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily

"Quality Over Opinion" — Louis Cole

"SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree" — Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue

"Live At The Piano" — Cory Henry

"The Omnichord Real Book" — Meshell Ndegeocello



Best Country Album

"Rolling Up the Welcome Mat" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Brothers Osborne" — Brothers Osborne

"Zach Bryan" — Zach Bryan

"Rustin' In The Rain" — Tyler Childers

"Bell Bottom Country" — Lainey Wilson



Best Americana Album

"Brandy Clark" — Brandy Clark

"The Chicago Sessions" — Rodney Crowell

"You're the One" — Rhiannon Giddens

"Weathervanes" — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

"The Returner" — Allison Russell



Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

"Bordado a Mano" — Ana Bárbara

"La Sánchez" — Lila Downs

"Motherflower" — Flor de Toloache

"Amor Como en las Películas de Antes" — Lupita Infante

"GÉNESIS" — Peso Pluma



Best African Music Performance

"Amapiano" — ASAKE & Olamide

"City Boys" — Burna Boy

"UNAVAILABLE" — Davido Featuring Musa Keys

"Rush" — Ayra Starr

"Water" — Tyla



Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film And Television)

"Barbie" — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, composers

"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" — Ludwig Göransson, composer

"The Fabelmans" — John Williams, composer

"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" — John Williams, composer

"Oppenheimer" — Ludwig Göransson, composer