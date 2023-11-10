Travis Kelce Lands in South America to Reunite with Taylor Swift

TikTok/Instagram

Travis Kelce jetted off to Buenos Aires, just in time to catch Taylor Swift’s next show!

DailyMail.com reports the Kansas City Chiefs player boarded a flight at 11 p.m. on Thursday night and landed in Buenos Aires on Friday. See the pics here of him of Kelce in a white shirt and baseball cap after landing in Argentina.

Trav missed Taylor’s Thursday night show at Estadio Más Monumental to attend teammate Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City, but it looks like he will be cheering her on tonight.

Swift might even have a special message for Travis at the show.

Last night she debuted two new songs: “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth.” The latter seemed to be a nod to Travis, with the romantic line, “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.” Watch the performance below!

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Meanwhile, USA Today reports Taylor also wore two new looks during her show in Argentina, including a bedazzled flamingo pink bodysuit for “Lover” and a sparkly pink blazer for “The Man.”

Getty Images

Flamingo pink happens to be the first line of her new vault track “Slut!” on “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Getty Images

Following her three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires this week, Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil for more tour stops.

Travis has no games this week with the Chiefs as they get ready to play his brother Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20.

A few days ago, Jason asked Travis on their “New Heights” podcast if his younger brother was “looking forward to going to” any upcoming events.

Kelce teased, “No, not really… I might just say ‘f**k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason asked, “Someplace south?” and Travis hinted, “Closer to the equator.”