Taylor Swift Reschedules Buenos Aires Show Due to ‘Truly Chaotic’ Weather

Getty Images

Taylor Swift is moving her Friday night show in Buenos Aires, Argentina to Sunday due to weather.

She wrote on Twitter, “I love a rain show but I’m never going to endanger my fans or my fellow performers and crew. We’ve rescheduled tonight’s Buenos Aires show for Sunday due to the weather being so truly chaotic it would be unsafe to try and put on this concert. Good news is I get to stay in Argentina longer!!”

The news comes on the heels of reports Travis Kelce has landed in Buenos Aires while on a bye week from the Kansas City Chiefs.

According to DailyMail.com, Kelce boarded a flight at 11 p.m. on Thursday night and landed in Buenos Aires on Friday. See the pics here of him of Kelce in a white shirt and baseball cap after landing in Argentina.

Trav missed Taylor’s Thursday night show at Estadio Más Monumental to attend teammate Patrick Mahomes’ 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City, but it looks like he will be cheering her on this weekend.

Swift might even have a special message for Kelce at the show.