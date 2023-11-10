Taylor Swift Kicks Off Eras Tour in South America... but Where Was Travis Kelce?

Getty Images

Taylor Swift launched the Eras tour in South America on Thursday, but her new man Travis Kelce was a no-show. At least it was for a good cause!

While Taylor was wowing Swifties at Estadio Más Monumental in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Kelce was supporting Kansas City Chiefs Quarterback Patrick Mahomes at a charity event.

Kelce attended the 15 and Mahomies Foundation Gala in Kansas City. Patrick started the nonprofit in 2019, and, according to their website, the organization is all about “improving the lives of children” and “supports initiatives that focus on health, wellness, communities in need of resources and other charitable causes.”

Instagram

The charity’s Instagram posted about the event on Stories, including a video of Travis with the caption, “@killatrav in the building!” and “Huge thanks for all your support 🙏.”

Patrick and his wife Brittany were front and center at the event, which gave out $615,000 to charitable causes by the end of the night.

Getty Images

Meanwhile, USA Today reports Taylor debuted at least two new looks during her show in Argentina, including a bedazzled flamingo pink bodysuit for “Lover” and a sparkly pink blazer for “The Man.”

Flamingo pink happens to be the first line of her new vault track “Slut!” on “1989 (Taylor’s Version).”

Getty Images

Taylor also surprised the crowd with two songs: “The Very First Night” and “Labyrinth.” The latter could be a nod to Travis, with the romantic line, “Oh no, I’m falling in love again.”

Not to mention, the newspaper “El Clarín,” reports that fans went wild when Taylor changed the line of her song "We Are Never Getting Back Together" as a nod to a popular Argentinian expression.

Instead of singing “like ever!” she sang "ni en pedo!" which translates to “hell, no!”

Following her three sold-out shows in Buenos Aires this week, Swift heads to Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil for more tour stops.

Travis has no games this week with the Chiefs as they get ready to play his brother Jason Kelce’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, on November 20.

This week, Jason asked Travis on their “New Heights” podcast if his younger brother was “looking forward to going to” any upcoming events.

Kelce teased, “No, not really… I might just say ‘f**k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason asked, “Someplace south?” and Travis hinted, “Closer to the equator.”

Referencing the Eagles game, Travis added, “I never like to plan things on the bye week ’cause you just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be. You don’t know how you’re gonna feel, whether you’re winning or losing… I definitely got the future in mind, gotta get this body right and get as healthy as possible going into the [game].”

A source recently told Us Weekly that Taylor and Travishave a plan for navigating their busy schedules.