Getty Images

Are Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift taking their romance to South America?

Swift is headed to Buenos Aires, Argentina, this week and then Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo in Brazil for her upcoming Eras tour — and Travis could be joining her.

On the “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast, Jason asks his younger brother if he was “looking forward to going to” any upcoming events.

Kelce teased, “No, not really… I might just say ‘f**k it’ and just go somewhere nice, I don’t know. My skin’s getting real pale. I gotta go somewhere sunny.”

Jason asked, “Someplace south?” and Travis hinted, “Closer to the equator.”

Travis, however, did say his mind is on the upcoming Kansas City Chiefs game against Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles on November 20.

The Chiefs are on a bye week at the moment, but Travis insisted, “I never like to plan things on the bye week ’cause you just don’t know how healthy you’re gonna be. You don’t know how you’re gonna feel, whether you’re winning or losing… I definitely got the future in mind, gotta get this body right and get as healthy as possible going into the [game].”

Of course, if Travis shows up at a Swift show in South America, it wouldn’t be his first Eras tour concert. He previously attended her performance at Kansas City’s Arrowhead Stadium back in July.

Soon after, the duo went public with their romance and Taylor attended several of his Kansas City Chiefs games.

Swift, however, did not make it overseas last weekend to see Travis and his team beat the Miami Dolphins in Frankfurt, Germany.

When Travis was asked at a press conference in Germany on Friday if Taylor would be at the game, he dodged the question. Travis reportedly said, "When I mention if she's going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I'm just going to keep that to myself."

He also played coy when another reporter asked, “Are you in love?”