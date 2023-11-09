Melissa Rivers & Steve Mitchel Are Engaged!

Getty Images

Melissa Rivers and Steve Mitchel are getting hitched.

Rivers, 55, confirmed the news to People, saying, “It’s a big step for both for us and I’m still in complete and total shock, even a month later, but beyond happy.”

Referencing her late mother, Joan Rivers, she continued, “And more importantly, my mom would have approved of the ring. Oh, yeah, and of Steve, too!”

Steve proposed while they were on vacation at One & Only Mandarina Resort in Mexico.

“The whole day was a comedy of errors," she recalled. "Starting with that it was Friday the 13th. In hindsight, Steve was a wreck all day. I guess as soon as he woke up, he realized the date and asked me if I had any negative feelings towards Friday the 13th."

The couple was having dinner on the beach, but Melissa was distracted by a boat in the water “that kept turning on and off its lights.”

As Mitchel told her he wanted to spend the rest of their lives together, she “told him the same,” but confessed she “wasn’t even looking at him.”

She continued, “He finally said, annoyed, ‘I got you something.’ I turned around and the ring was on the table and that’s when I went into full shock. I was totally speechless when he prompted me with 'well?' I’m wearing the ring so obviously I said yes!”

Rivers had previously sworn off saying “I do” again following her five-year marriage to John Endicott. They share son Cooper, and divorced in 2003.

She told People she had a change of heart. “All of my friends are joking that I had a pretty good run and almost got to the finish line of staying single for the rest of my life. It’s something that I never believed in my heart of hearts that I would ever do. But apparently hell freezes over and pigs do fly. I didn’t see it coming and it’s really not easy to pull a fast one on me. Once Steve shoved some smelling salt under my nose from passing out, I said yes.”

Melissa said they haven’t started wedding planning, and probably wouldn’t tie the knot anytime before 2025. “I can guarantee it will be nothing like my first wedding or anything on that level,” she said.

As for how the lovebirds met, Rivers recalled the attorney attended an event for the Didi Hirsch Mental Health and Suicide Prevention. “I’m the Co-Chairman of the board. He was there as a friend’s plus one. It’s not often that a total stranger comes up to me and just starts talking. We’ve been together now for about a year and a half,” she shared.