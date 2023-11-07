Gwyneth Paltrow on the Future of Goop (Exclusive)

Getty Images

The CFDA Awards in NYC are known as the Oscars of fashion, and this year they did not disappoint.

Everyone brought their fashion A-game, from Kim Kardashian to Serena Williams to Gwyneth Paltrow.

Kim was in fine form in a tight leather Chrome Hearts dress, while Serena stunned in a voluminous Thom Browne gown.

Serena was honored with the Fashion Icon Award, telling “Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi it felt “unbelievable” to get the recognition, adding, “I honestly don’t have the words.”

Williams also dished on how her love of fashion has rubbed off on 6-year-old daughter Olympia Ohanian, saying, “Since she was a kid, she knew what she wanted to wear… When she was like 2, she would say, ‘I want this, I want that.’ She always knew what she wanted.”

Gwyneth Paltrow kept it classy in a G-Label dress from her $250-million Goop empire.

She told Mona that she is “super proud” of Goop, adding, “We have an amazing team and we all work so hard.”

The actress was honored at the event with the Innovation Award.

Paltrow shared, “It’s very validating and it’s a real honor… It’s definitely a pinch-me moment.”

Recently, Paltrow told Bustle that someday she will sell Goop and “disappear from public life.”

For now, however, she still has some big plans for the brand. What’s next? She told Mona, “I think we have a lot more growth to do. I think we have a lot more to do here in the U.S. and potentially overseas, and so just stay hard at work.”

Her good friend Demi Moore made a rare public appearance at the CFDA event in a silver-sequined Carolina Herrera stunner to present Gwyneth with her award.

She was part of the star-studded fashion show that included Anne Hathaway in denim and dripping in Bulgari diamonds, as well as Mary J. Blige, Chase Stokes, Vanessa Hudgens and Martha Stewart.

Martha brought her designer friend as her date, but Mona asked if she would ever consider looking for someone who is more than a friend on reality TV, like on the “Golden Bachelor.”