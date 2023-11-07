Elle Fanning Spotted Holding Hands with Rolling Stone CEO Gus Wenner

The Image Direct

Elle Fanning, 25, and Gus Wenner, 33, are sparking dating rumors with a little PDA.

Photographers snapped the actress and the Rolling Stone CEO holdings hands in NYC on Thursday night.

Elle was bundled up in a black coat and jeans, while Gus wore jeans, a black jacket, and a scarf.

Page Six reports Fanning and Wenner enjoyed dinner at the Waverly Inn with Lorde, Annabelle Dexter-Jones and Theo Wenner before heading to a second location for a nightcap.

Elle previously dated actor Max Minghella for five years. She confirmed their split to Harper’s Bazaar U.K. in April.

At the time, Fanning told the magazine she is a “hopeless romantic,” saying, “I believe in love at first sight. Call me crazy, but I believe in those things. I feel that it’s my destiny.”

Fanning also expressed her desire “to have kids” in the next 10 years.

Gus is the son of Rolling Stone founder Jann Wenner and his ex-wife Jane Wenner. He took over as CEO of Rolling Stone in 2021.